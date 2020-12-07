Manchester United are preparing to offer Bruno Fernandes a new contract worth £200,000 a week, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are keen to reward Fernandes for his recent fine form for Manchester United by doubling his wages at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been a big hit at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese playmaker has scored 11 goals and made five assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far this term.

According to the same story, the new agreement will allow him to extend his deal for a further 12 months, despite him only being 11 months into the four-and-a-half-year contract he signed back in January.

It is claimed that Manchester United view Fernandes as a “key element” in their squad moving forwards as they bid to challenge for major trophies.

Fernandes had another telling impact on Saturday night when he came off the bench at half-time to help Manchester United come from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium.

The Red Devils are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face RB Leipzig.

