Man United still planning to make four key signings – report

Manchester United are still looking to sign four new players in key positions in time for the start of next season, according to reports in the British media.

The Manchester Evening News is claiming that the Red Devils are aiming to complete their squad overhaul over the next two transfer windows to have two quality players available in each position by the start of next season.

The same report says that Manchester United remain in the market to sign a new winger, a centre-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

However, the story also suggests that there are unlikely to be any additions in the forthcoming January transfer window, with summer signings more likely.

It’s claimed in the same article that Manchester United will finalise their list of transfer targets in the New Year, and they will only make moves in January if one of the players on their wish-list becomes available.

According to the article, most Premier League clubs are planning for an uneventful January transfer window.

The story claims that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on defenders Ben White, Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano as they look to add a new centre-half to their squad.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

