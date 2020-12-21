What Man United star thinks about potential Leeds United move – report

Daniel James is committed to Manchester United despite interest from Leeds United, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Wales international has been left frustrated by his lack of first-team minutes in the Premier League at Manchester United.

The same article states that James is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United given that the 23-year-old hadn’t started a game since a goalless draw with Chelsea FC on 24 October before Sunday’s clash with Leeds.

According to the same story, Leeds United are long-term admirers of the Welsh winger after the Yorkshire side almost signed James from Swansea in January 2019.

The report goes on to add that James doesn’t want to leave the 20-time English champions despite the prospect of an attractive move to Leeds in January.

The Manchester Evening News claim that James is determined to win back his starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The report also states that Everton could rival Leeds for the signing of James if the Welshman does become available.

The article was published before James started and scored in Manchester United’s impressive 6-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

James has scored five goals in 52 games in all competitions since his move to Manchester United in a £17m deal from Swansea in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day before the Red Devils take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday 29 December.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip