Manchester United have made contact with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Manchester United have made their move in the race to sign the experienced Austria international ahead of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Alaba is set to leave Bayern in the summer as the 28-year-old hasn’t agreed to a new contract with the Bundesliga champions.

According to the same story, the Bayern full-back is also attracting interest from Spanish duo FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Manchester United could face competition from domestic rivals Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

The Daily Mirror claim that Manchester United are hoping to move ahead of their rivals in the race for Alaba’s signature by agreeing a pre-contract arrangement next month.

The report adds that the 20-time English champions have spoken to Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi about the versatile defender’s terms ahead of a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The 5ft 11ins defender has scored 32 times in 404 games in all competitions over the past 11 seasons.

Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and two Champions League titles.

Manchester United will make the trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day before the Red Devils host Wolves at Old Trafford in their final game of the calendar year.

