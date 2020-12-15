Declan Rice’s rice performance in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Leeds United on Friday night “stunk of a Manchester United signing”, according to Tony Cascarino.

The England international impressed in West Ham’s 2-1 victory over the Yorkshire side at Elland Road to prompt further speculation surrounding his future.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea FC over the past year or so following Frank Lampard’s appointment at the west London outfit.

Chelsea FC failed to sign Rice in the 2020 summer transfer window despite Lampard bringing in eight new faces at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United have been linked with Rice in the past but the Red Devils have been focusing on the possibility of striking a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the past couple of transfer windows.

Former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino believes Rice looks like he’d make a great Manchester United signing following the Englishman’s performance at Elland Road.

“Declan Rice was superb. He absolutely ran the show in midfield,” Cascarino is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“He was up against Kalvin Phillips as well, who is a good player. I thought he just took the game by the scruff of the neck.

“He just stunk of a Manchester United signing to me. I was sat there thinking, ‘Wow!’”

Rice hasn’t missed a minute of Premier League football for West Ham so far this season following 12 appearances in the English top flight.

The former Republic of Ireland international is still waiting to record his first goal or assist of the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea FC will travel to Wolves on Tuesday night before Manchester United face Sheffield United on Thursday evening.

