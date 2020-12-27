Manchester United are interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as an alternative to long-term target Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United believe Calvert-Lewin would be a good signing to add to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The same article states that the Red Devils have given up hope of signing Haaland given the complexities of agreeing a deal with his current employers Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same story, Everton quoted Manchester United an £80m price tag when the Red Devils asked about Calvert-Lewin’s availability earlier this year.

The report goes on to add that Calvert-Lewin has “admirers” at the 20-time English champions following his devastating performances in the Premier League this term.

The Athletic claim that Manchester United have been particularly impressed by the England international’s “aerial duels”, “receiving the ball in the box” and “shooting”.

The media outlet suggest the Red Devils could struggle to strike a deal with Everton given the Toffees striker has over three-and-a-half years to run on his current contract.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 11 goals in 14 games in the Premier League this season to help Everton challenge for a top-four spot.

The English forward has flourished since Carlo Ancelotti took over the reins at the Merseyside outfit, scoring 27 times in 50 games.

