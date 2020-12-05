Ed Woodward reveals latest Man United transfer strategy

Ed Woodward has revealed that Manchester United will continue to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils left it late to conduct most of their business in the most recent transfer window, with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles signing for the club on deadline day.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move for Jadon Sancho in the summer window but a switch failed to materialise for the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the January transfer window as the Red Devils consider adding to their squad in the new year.

However, the club’s executive vice-chairman Woodward has now suggested that the focus will be on bolstering the Manchester United squad in the summer window.

Quoted by Sky Sports, Woodward said: “What happens on the field is clearly our top priority, and while it’s not the same without fans in the stadium, we’ve seen lots of highs since our last meeting in April, with that 14-game unbeaten run to finish third in last season’s Premier League run and great wins against PSG and RB Leipzig on our return to the Champions League this season.

“Of course, we recognise there’s more hard work ahead to achieve the consistency needed to win trophies.

“But we see positive signs on the pitch and the training ground that reinforce our belief in the progress being made by Ole, his coaching team and the players.

“I told this forum back in April that we remained committed to strengthening the squad, while being disciplined in our spending during the pandemic.

“I believe we’ve delivered on that, with the additions we made during the summer taking our total net spending to over €200m since summer 2019 – more than any other major European club over that period.

“We will continue to support Ole with a planned, long-term approach to recruitment, focused on the summer windows.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to face West Ham United in the top flight on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils are aiming to make it four wins in a row in the top flight as they bid to climb the table and improve on their third-placed finish from last season.

