Manchester United are hoping to use Eric Bailly as a makeweight in a deal to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that Manchester United are hoping that Villarreal will consider taking back Bailly just over four years after the Ivory Coast international moved to Old Trafford.

The same article states that the Red Devils are big admirers of Torres as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find a long-term centre-half partner for captain Harry Maguire.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are facing competition from their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Bailly’s signature.

TEAMtalk write that Manchester United are ready to offload Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Bailly in order to fund a move for a top-class centre-half.

The report states that Manchester United believe that including Bailly as part of a deal for Torres could be their best way of offloading the 26-year-old.

Bailly has only played 97 minutes of Premier League football this season after falling out of favour under Solskjaer in the current campaign.

The Ivorian centre-half moved to Manchester United in a £30m deal from La Liga side Villarreal under Jose Mourinho in 2016.

Torres, 23, has established himself as a regular in the Villarreal team over the past 18 months or so to earn interest from a number of top clubs.

Manchester United will travel to West Ham on Saturday in pursuit of a fourth successive Premier League win.

