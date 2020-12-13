Gary Neville questions Man United transfer failings

Manchester United haven’t provided Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a team that can win the Premier League title, according to Gary Neville.

The Red Devils settled for a point in a goalless draw with Manchester City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in an uninspiring Premier League clash between the two bitter rivals.

Manchester United lacked any real invention in their team despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starting with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the heart of his midfield.

Solskjaer signed five players in the 2020 summer transfer window but Manchester United missed out on a marquee signing such as Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester United manager was forced to use Pogba on the left side of his midfield for the visit of Pep Guardiola’s side given his lack of attacking options.

The Red Devils are within touching distance of the Premier League’s pacesetters Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC but Manchester United’s inconsistency in the top flight suggests a title challenge is unlikely this term.

Sky Sports pundit Neville believes the Manchester United board are partly to blame for the club’s inability to challenge for the Premier League title in recent seasons.

“I still have it at the back of my mind with this club that to allow a manager to win the title you have to arm him with the players to do so,” Neville told Sky Sports. “He needed another centre-back, he needed another winger.

“Today, they had Paul Pogba on the left wing and Mason Greenwood on the right wing. They are still fudging it. They have six midfielders and they are trying to get them all in – square pegs in round holes, all the time.

“I don’t think in the last five or six years they have given any manager a team that can win the title. And that’s the job of the people upstairs. There is dual culpability in terms of why Manchester United aren’t successful. But Ole has got to get close with that group of players.”

Manchester United signed Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani, Amad Diallo and Facundi Pellstri in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday night before Leeds United make the trip to Manchester United next Sunday.

