Gary Neville sends Man United transfer warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has advised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be careful about signing new players in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are in the top four following a promising finish to 2020 after a number of highs and lows throughout the calendar year for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United are in position to potentially challenge defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC for the title in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Solskjaer’s side failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage to leave Manchester United facing the prospect of an arduous run in the Europa League.

Manchester United will also take on bitter rivals Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals, while the FA Cup third-round will take place in January.

Solskjaer’s squad could be at full stretch given that Manchester United will be competing on four different fronts for silverware in his second full season in charge.

However, Sky Sports pundit Neville believes Solskjaer should be cautious in the January transfer window despite Manchester United needing to improve their squad in specific areas.

“If the right player is there they yes, because they need to improve the team. But if its not there, I wouldn’t panic. They wont panic because they’ve been doing it a bit better in recent years,” Neville is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“They’re a confusing bunch because three or four weeks ago, two weeks ago eve, you were looking at this Manchester United team and thinking it’s going to be a tough old season.

“Going out of Europe, the performance in the first half against West Ham was awful. But after beating Everton, the glass looks half full.”

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window in 2020.

Fernandes has since scored 26 times in 44 games for Manchester United – including the goal he netted in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils will host Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

