Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting Barnes in the eventuality that the Red Devils have to abandon their interest in the Dortmund forward.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have been impressed with the 22-year-old’s performances under Brendan Rodgers over the past two years.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of the English midfielder and the Manchester United has been keeping a “close watch” on his development at the King Power Stadium.

The Sun claim that Manchester United could consider a swoop to sign Barnes because Dortmund are refusing to lower their asking price for Sancho despite a frustrating transfer window.

While Borussia Dortmund want £100m for Sancho, The Sun reveal that Leicester could be tempted into parting company with Barnes for a fee in the region of £60m.

Barnes has scored three times and has made one assist in 10 games in the Premier League this season.

The 22-year-old netted Leicester’s consolation goal in a 2-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League on Monday night.

Barnes has netted 10 times in 65 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since breaking into the Leicester team.

