Manchester United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Manchester United are considering a potential swoop to sign the 30-year-old in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve his defensive options ahead of the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United have placed Trippier at the top of their wishlist to improve Solskjaer’s right-back options.

The report goes on to add that the 20-time English champions could struggle to lure the 30-year-old away from Atletico Madrid given that Trippier still has two years left to run on his deal in the Spanish capital.

The Daily Telegraph write that Manchester United could wait until the summer to launch a bid for Trippier, when the full-back will have just 12 months left to run on his current deal.

Trippier has made three assists in 10 games in the La Liga this season to help Atletico sit at the top of the Spanish top flight ahead of Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Real Madrid.

The England international has made 43 appearances in all competitions since his move to Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against West Ham United at the London Stadium at the weekend thanks to goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils will take on Manchester City in the derby on Saturday.

