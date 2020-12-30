Louis Saha is hoping that Manchester United can complete a deal to sign the “unbelievable” Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund next year.

The Red Devils were relentlessly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window but a switch for the England international failed to materialise and he ended up staying in Germany.

Sancho has been a regular fixture in the Dortmund team this season, scoring four goals and making five assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga club.

Manchester United are bound to be linked with a whole host of players in the forthcoming January and summer transfer windows as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad.

Former Fulham and Manchester United star Saha has now explained why he would love to see the Red Devils make a fresh swoop to sign Sancho next year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Saha said: “It’s unfortunate Man United couldn’t get deals in place for Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho last summer because they are two amazing players.

“I know less about Grealish but I think he would have fitted perfectly into this team.

“But for me, I’m sorry, Sancho is just such an unbelievable player.

“He’s unpredictable, he’s such a great talent and if he was playing for United with Bruno Fernandes, you just know as a striker you’re going to score goals because of the two of those.

“Man United did miss out on the two of them in the summer, but hopefully they’ll have another chance to sign them soon.

“My choice of the two would be Sancho over Grealish. Both are amazing players and they’d improve any side. They’re so confident and would be really useful for Man United’s strikers.

“Fernandes has done a great job in helping United since arriving earlier this year, so could you imagine what another player of his level would do to the team?”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming to better their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season this term.

