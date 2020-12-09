Man United consider swoop for Real Madrid full-back Lucas Vazquez - report

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez, according to a report

Wednesday 9 December 2020
Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign Real Madrid full-back Lucas Vazquez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Defensa Central, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Manchester United were initially interested in Atletico Madrid’s England international Kieran Trippier.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid are unlikely to sell the former Tottenham Hotspur defender to force Manchester United to consider other options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking at the Spanish defender as a potential player capable of providing Aaron Wan-Bissaka with competition for a first-team spot.

The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be able to utilise the Real Madrid star’s versatility as a right full-back or right winger in the Manchester United team.

Defensa Central reckon that the 20-time English champions could launch a £12m bid to sign the 29-year-old in the January transfer window before his contract expires next summer.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Vazquez is set to end his 13-year stint at Real Madrid whether he leaves in January or moves on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Vazquez has scored 24 times in 218 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons in the Real Madrid first-teams squad.

The Spain international has won two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the derby on Saturday.

