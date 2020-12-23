Man United want to sign Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo in January - report

Manchester United are looking to secure the signing of Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo, according to a report

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 23 December 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are hoping to complete a deal for Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window, according to a report in Scotland.

The Daily Record, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to wrap up a deal for the 19-year-old next month following his impressive performances.

The same article states that Caicedo’s current club, Independiente del Valle, are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £5.5m with addd ons and 20 per cent sell-on clause.

According to the same story, Manchester United are facing competition from their Premier League rivals West Ham United for the Ecuadorian teenager’s signature.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have been impressed with Caicedo’s performances in a box-to-box midfield role for Independiente del Valle.

The story continues by saying that Manchester United are looking to pursue highly-rated teenager talents to build a promising team of youngsters for the future.

Manchester United signed Uruguayan teenage winger Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta starlet Amad Diallo in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were 6-2 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League at the weekend thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United will make the trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

