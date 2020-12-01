Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update ahead of January transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down the chances of Manchester United making any new signings in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down to rescue a 3-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

Cavani justified his arrival on a free transfer in the summer after Manchester United raised eyebrows after signing the 33-year-old on a free transfer following his release by Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United also signed Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, Brazilian full-back Alex Telles as well as teenager Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Old Trafford outfit have been linked with a swoop to sign a new defender ahead of January as Manchester United look to land a new centre-half.

The Red Devils recently released financial figures that showed the 20-time English champions have endured a 20 per cent drop in income during the pandemic.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer said:

“It’s hard to predict how other teams (will act) and how the financial situation is,” Solskjaer said. “If teams need to sell or if they’ve got money to buy. I don’t predict a lot of ins and outs, to be fair.

“The world, financially, and in football, has changed as well also. It depends how the injury situations are at different teams.

“I feel very happy with my squad at the moment. We’re getting stronger. I still have issues every week when we only get an 18-man squad to pick from. Who do you leave out? I feel I’m in a good position.”

Manchester United will host Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as the Red Devils look to do the double over Neymar and his team-mates.

The Red Devils will make the trip to West Ham United next Sunday before Manchester United take on their bitter rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on 12 December.

