Manchester United are ready to battle it out with Liverpool FC for the signing of Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have joined the defending Premier League champions in expressing an interest in the promising Schalke centre-half.

The same article states that Manchester United have placed Kabak on their watchlist along with RB Leipzig defenders Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

According to the same story, Schalke have been forced to lower their asking price for Kabak from £40m to £25m due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report goes on to add that Kabak is attracting more interest from European clubs given the value he represents after Schalke lowered their asking price.

Liverpool FC are ready to sacrifice Belgium international Divock Origi as a makeweight in a potential deal to sign the Schalke centre-half, according to the report.

The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United are looking to offload Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones before signing a potential centre-half partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Kabak has scored three times in 31 games for Schalke after the Turkey international moved to the German side in a £12m deal from VFB Stuttgart in 2019.

Manchester United will make the trip to second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day before Liverpool FC host West Brom at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

