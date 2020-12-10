Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends direct Man United message to Paul Pogba

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Paul Pogba to “focus on his performances” for Manchester United rather than transfer speculation.

The France international’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola claimed that it would be best for Pogba to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window in the lead-up to their crunch Champions League fixture at RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

The French midfielder came off the bench in the second half of Manchester United’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig as the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League.

Although Pogba scored a consolation goal in the 3-2 defeat, the World Cup winner was criticised for his agent’s comments ahead of the vital fixture.

The 28-year-old has been regularly linked with a transfer over over the past three seasons but Pogba has remained at Manchester United despite reported interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid.

Speaking to BT Sport about Pogba’s future at the club, Solskjaer said:

“You’ve got to ask Paul if he’s happy or not. I’m not going to speak for him.

“But Paul’s focused on doing his best for the team when he’s here. He’s working hard in training. He just needs to focus on his performances.”

When asked if Pogba would be allowed to leave in January like Raiola demanded, Solskjaer added:

“Now is not the time to discuss transfer targets or ins and out at the club.”

Pogba has scored one goal in eight games in the Premier League this season.

The France international is competing with summer signing Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic for a starting spot in the Premier League this term.

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the Manchester derby in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

