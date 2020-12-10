Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Man United to sell Paul Pogba – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba and buy a replacement who wants to be at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Manchester United manager has run of patience with the World Cup winner since taking over the reins at Old Trafford in December 2018.

The same article states that Solskjaer believes that Manchester United should jump at the chance to sell Pogba if the 20-time English champions receive any interest in the 28-year-old.

According to the same story, the Manchester United manager only wants players who are committed to the club’s cause in his squad as Solskjaer looks to build a title-winning team.

The Athletic go on to add that there is a “deep frustration, bordering on anger” within Manchester United at Mino Raiola’s comments earlier this week casting doubt on Pogba’s future ahead of a key Champions League fixture.

The outspoken agent claimed that Pogba is “unhappy” at Manchester United and the French midfielder doesn’t believe he can express himself like he wants to at the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night to be relegated to the Europa League knockout stage.

Solskjaer’s side will take on bitter rivals Manchester City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

