Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues update on Edinson Cavani ahead of Man United v Leeds United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Edinson Cavani should be back available for selection when Manchester United host Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguay international has missed the Red Devils’ most recent three games in all competitions due to a groin injury but he has been stepping up his recovery behind closed doors at Carrington in recent days.

The 33-year-old should now be available to feature when the Red Devils welcome the Whites to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as they aim to continue their good run in the Premier League.

“Edinson will be available, I think, yeah,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.

“He trained this morning so he should be available for the Leeds game.

“I don’t think we lost anyone [during the win over Sheffield United]. When you win games, the boys never feel the little knocks and bruises too badly.”

Cavani has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer back in October.

The forward has scored three goals and made one assist in six Premier League games this season, although he has only started once in the top flight so far this term.

Solskjaer’s side have won four of their last five games in the Premier League this season as they aim to build on their third-placed finish from last term.

Manchester United will take on Everton in their League Cup quarter-final clash away from home on Wednesday night in their final game before Christmas.

