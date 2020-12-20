Dimitar Berbatov predicts Man United v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to claim a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game having sealed a 3-2 win over Sheffield United on Thursday night thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United are in good form in the Premier League, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won four and drawn one of their most recent five outings in the English top flight.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are currently in the bottom half of the table after having lost two of their last three games in the top flight.

The Whites did bounce back to winning ways in their most recent outing in midweek when they sealed a 5-2 home win over Newcastle United.

Former Manchester United star Berbatov is expecting to see a high-scoring affair when the Red Devils welcome the Whites to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Another really important game for United here, I think because Leeds play open football and they are brave going forward, there will be a lot more space for United to counter attack and cause problems with their speed.

“But Leeds don’t care who they play and stick to their game. I can see lots of goals in this one.”

Manchester United will take on Everton away from home in their League Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday night in their final game before Christmas.

