Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils continued their perfect record on the road in the Premier League this season with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

Marcus Rashford scored twice and Anthony Martial got on the score sheet to secure three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

While Manchester United have been flawless on the road in the Premier League, the Red Devils have dropped points at Old Trafford to undermine their momentum.

The Red Devils have already lost to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, while dripping points in stalemates with Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Leeds United have earned three victories on the road this season but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have struggled against the top teams in the Premier League such as Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against Leeds United on Sunday evening.

“Manchester United have been relatively poor at Old Trafford all season, with only one win in six home league games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I’m backing them on Sunday, though, because Leeds can’t, won’t and don’t change their style.

“That will probably suit Manchester United, who are not used to teams coming out and attacking them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled to break down sides that just sit in, but that won’t be a problem here.”

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their last Premier League meeting back in 2004, when Alan Smith cancelled out Paul Scholes’ second-half goal.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip