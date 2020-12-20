Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Leeds United

Michael Owen is tipping Leeds United to secure a point at Manchester United in Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils came from behind in the third successive away game in the Premier League at Sheffield United on Thursday night to secure three points and close the gap on the top four ahead of the busy festive period.

David McGoldrick broke the deadlock for Sheffield United before goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial sealed a seventh successive Premier League win on the road in the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United have the best away record in the Premier League following their 100 per cent record but the Red Devils have only managed to win one of their six home fixtures this term.

Leeds United, like Manchester United, have tended to struggle on their home turf this season but Marcelo Bielsa’s men have won three times on the road this season.

The Yorkshire side are six points behind Manchester United ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford in the Premier League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Leeds to earn a point at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“What a great sight it is to see this match back on the fixture list,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Leeds travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League for the first time since February 2004. That day the sides drew 1-1 and I think this will be another tight match.

“Leeds are at their best when teams come at them. They are excellent at smothering sides and can really run the legs off you if given the chance.

“I think United will need to be wary of that. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done his homework, he may approach with caution as they won’t want to get caught out on the counter-attack.

“If that materialises, we could be in for a cagey start. However, it only takes one goal to light the touch paper in a derby.

“I can’t help thinking back to Leeds match against Liverpool at the start of the season. If they approach this in a similar way, I think we could be in for an entertaining match with the sides ultimately sharing the points.”

Manchester United haven’t lost a league fixture against Leeds at Old Trafford in 39 years.

These two sides shared the spoils in 1-1 draw their last Premier League meeting at Old Trafford in 2004.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Leeds United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup in January 2010.

Solskjaer’s side will travel to Leicester in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

