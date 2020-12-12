Paul Merson previews Man United v Man City

Paul Merson has warned Manchester United that they cannot afford to fall behind yet again when they host Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils head into their crunch clash in the Premier League on the back of their disappointing Champions League exit following their 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Manchester United have made a habit of falling behind in games recently, and they will be working for that not to happen when they welcome Pep Guardiola’s men to Old Trafford this weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been in good form in the Premier League in recent weeks, with the Red Devils having won their last four games in the top flight to leave them in sixth place in the table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Manchester City are currently a point behind the Red Devils in the Premier League table as Guardiola’s side look to claim a win to leapfrog their rivals in the table.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that it is crucial that Manchester United do not fall behind when when they welcome the Citizens to Old Trafford this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “If Man United go 1-0 down, you can say goodnight. They can’t keep going behind in football matches. It will only last so long.

“If Man City go a goal up, they may well sit back and try to rip them to shreds on the break.

“Solskjaer came out after the West Ham game and said it was a massive result because West Ham had taken points here and there. This is Man United. Just because West Ham beat Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Fulham.

“How can you say that if you’re manager of Man United? You should come out and say: ‘We should beat these teams, we’re Man United, we’ve got better players.’

“Man United keep giving teams head-starts. The Saints game, the West Ham game, the RB Leipzig game, they shouldn’t have lost against PSG. They were terrible in the first half against West Ham, and I mean terrible.

“Man United can’t put a 90 minutes together, and I think soon enough they’re going to get beaten badly like they were against Tottenham.

“I think Marcus Rashford is a massive asset from the bench, when people are more tired. With his pace, skill, finishing, he’s a weapon off the bench, and sometimes Solskjaer may need to play him that way.”

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season.

