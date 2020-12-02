Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v PSG

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were surprise 2-1 winners against PSG in their meeting at the Parc des Princes earlier this season to put Manchester United in charge of Group H.

Anthony Martial’s own goal cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ 23rd-minute opener from the penalty spot before Marcus Rashford netted a dramatic winner with three minutes of normal time to play.

PSG were 2-0 winners against Manchester United in their only previous visit to Old Trafford in the Champions League round of 16 in 2019 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe.

However, the Red Devils were 3-1 winners in the second leg thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Rashford’s decisive goal from the penalty spot in the third minute of added time to send Manchester United into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a narrow 2-1 win against PSG at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

“Manchester United go into this match knowing that a point will be enough to take them through to the next round,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I’m sure that Sunday’s marvellous comeback away to Southampton will still have the players on a high.

“That’s good news for Ole Gunnar Solkjaer after he endured a lot of criticism over the last few weeks.

“PSG managed to get a vital 1-0 win over Leipzig last week, so they’ll be looking to another victory here to ensure they give themselves the best chance of progression to the next stage. Brazilian duo Marquinhos and Neymar should return here, which is another bonus for the Parisians.

“Again, this is another tight one to call. However, with United back in good form, I think they can take all 3 points and secure qualification.”

PSG played out a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday before Manchester United came from 2-0 down to secure a 3-2 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Former PSG striker Edinson Cavani scored twice against the Saints and the Uruguay international could the French club despite being their all-time record goal-scorer with 200 goals in 301 games between 2013 and 2020.

Manchester United will make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

