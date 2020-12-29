Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils head into the game after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City away from home on Boxing Day.

Manchester United have been in good domestic form this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to steer the Red Devils towards a genuine Premier League title challenge.

A win for the Red Devils against Wolves would move them to within just two points of Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table.

Wolves are currently six points behind Manchester United in the table as they look to challenge for a European spot this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim all three points on Tuesday to leave them well and truly in the Premier League title race.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “There is nothing wrong with Manchester United going forward but they were poor at the back against Leicester, which is why they didn’t win that game.

“Wolves have the opposite problem, because they don’t have much of a cutting edge.

“I’m expecting this to be a tight game, but United should make their attacking quality count, eventually.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

