Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Man City

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be eager to make amends to their supporters for their premature Champions League exit by securing victory in the first Manchester derby of the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United slumped to a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage fixture to relegate the Red Devils to the Europa League knockout stage.

Although the Red Devils have stuttered in Europe over the past month or so, Manchester United have built some good momentum in the Premier League following four successive victories.

Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League round of 16 without any problems to afford Pep Guardiola the luxury of resting some of his key players for their 3-0 win over Marseille on Wednesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero were all rested for the Champions League clash ahead of their short trip across Manchester to Old Trafford.

Manchester City have scored seven goals without replay in their victories over Burnley and Fulham to build some confidence ahead of their clash against Manchester United.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov reckons Manchester City will edge to a narrow win against Solskjaer’s men on Saturday evening.

“Oh my god! Coming from the last match, if United play anything like they did in the first half when they take on City, I don’t see anything good coming for them in this one,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“If they correct themselves and they don’t let two goals in and wake up to start playing, they should be fine.

“Solskjaer has an impressive record recently and he’s had the better of Pep. In this one though, coming off the back of the result midweek, I think it will be difficult.”

Manchester United have won three of their last four games against Manchester City in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Red Devils are looking to win three successive victories in the Manchester derby.

Manchester City will host West Brom on Tuesday night, while Manchester United will travel to Sheffield United on Thursday night.

