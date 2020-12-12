Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Manchester United in their derby clash at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Manchester United were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday night following a 3-2 loss to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in Germany despite needing just a point to qualify for the round of 16.

The Red Devils have won their last four Premier League games to build some positive momentum under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in their bid to challenge Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at the top of the table.

Manchester United have come from behind in their last two Premier League games to secure victories thanks to second-half comebacks.

Manchester City were 3-0 winners against Ligue 1 side Marseille in the Champions League to secure the spot in the knockout stage draw with ease.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-0 winners against Fulham last week after a 5-0 rout of Burnley in their final Premier League fixture in November.

Manchester City lost 2-0 to Premier League leaders Tottenham in their most recent away fixture in the English top flight.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“Manchester United look so uncomfortable defensively that it is hard to have much faith in them at the moment,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Their Champions League exit just heaps the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because, for all the spirit his side have shown with their comebacks in different games this season, to not be getting any more revenue from that competition in a season like this one is a massive blow to the club.

“The last thing United need is to follow that with a home defeat by City, but that’s what I’m going for. Pep Guardiola’s side have only lost one of their past 15 games and they have started to score goals again too.”

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the Premier League back in March thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils have won their three of their last four derby fixtures, securing three victories.

Manchester City haven’t beaten Manchester United since a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in April 2019.

