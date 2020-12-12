Michael Owen states his predictions for Man United v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to ease to victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their Champions League exit on Tuesday night following a 3-2 loss to Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

Manchester United were relegated to the Europa League despite needing just a point against the German side to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won four successive Premier League games to build some momentum in the Premier League as Manchester United look to challenge for a top-four spot.

Manchester City are sitting a point behind Manchester United following three victories in their last five Premier League games.

The Citizens have already lost twice in the Premier League this season, suffering a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a win against Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“With Manchester United so inconsistent, it’s very hard to get a handle on what to expect every time they play,” Owen told BetVictor.

“For City it’s been a lot steadier, having hit form after a shaky start. It’s likely they’ll have most of the possession here, which interestingly could suit United.

“Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s side are far more suited to playing on the counter but with City in a far better place just now, I think this will end with a win for the blue half of Manchester.”

Manchester United won three of their four games against Manchester City in the 2019-20 campaign, securing back-to-back victories over the Citizens for the first time in a decade.

Solskjaer will be looking to steer his Manchester United side to a third consecutive win against Chelsea FC.

However, Manchester City have won seven times at Old Trafford in the Premier League era, more than any other side.

The Citizens have scored seven goals without reply in their last two games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip