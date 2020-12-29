Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to edge to a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw with top-four rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day to miss out on the chance to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool FC.

Manchester United broke the deadlock thanks to Marcus Rashford before Bruno Fernandes restored their lead in the second half but Leicester managed to equalise twice.

The 20-time English champions secured only their second victory in the Premier League at home this season last time out when Manchester United were 6-2 winners against Leeds United.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are facing a Wolves outfit that have played well against the big teams in the Premier League over the past few weeks.

Wolves have beaten Arsenal and Chelsea FC in their last six fixtures – and the West Midlands side secured a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux Stadium last time out.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

“Manchester United are brimming with confidence,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Their patchy home form was given a massive boost in their demolition of Leeds just over a week ago. They take on a Wolves side who despite looking good going forward, are struggling in front of goal.

“I think Wolves could sit in and play for a point, but if they do, United may just have enough to break them down.”

Manchester United have beaten Leeds United and West Brom at Old Trafford this season, losing to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Chelsea FC and Manchester City have both earned points in goalless draws at Old Trafford in the current campaign.

Manchester United have only won one of their last six games against Wolves.

Solskjaer’s side will host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

