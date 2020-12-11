Wes Brown makes prediction about Paul Pogba at Man United

Wes Brown is tipping Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United after the latest twist in his situation at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been in the headlines this week after his agent Mino Raiola claimed that it would be best for Manchester United to sell Pogba in the next transfer window.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless source of speculation over the last few seasons and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the World Cup winner.

The midfielder has made eight Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Pogba was unable to prevent the Red Devils from crashing out of the Champions League on Tuesday night as they were beaten 3-2 by RB Leipzig away from home.

Former Manchester United star Brown has now admitted that it may be best for the midfielder to “move on”.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Brown said: “It’s a tough one, isn’t it? What a time to actually bring that out.

“That should all be done behind closed doors, but obviously it’s been done a few times.

“You have to ignore it, but at the same time it’s there. It doesn’t do any favours for Paul because we all know how good Paul can be.

“He [helped] get us a goal back yesterday, but in general, he’s saying he wants to leave. It doesn’t help the team in any way before a big game.”

He added: “There have always been really big players at Man United, and if it’s not worked out they move on.

“We all know Paul is a class player, but if it’s not working out then it’s not working out.

“At the end of the day it is what it is. It’s not like it’s the first time it’s happened, it’s happened before. I suppose you move on from it.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their crunch derby showdown clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils head into the game having won their last four matches on the spin in the top flight.

