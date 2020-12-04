Nadal, Thiem, Rublev feature in 2020 ATP Award nominations

The nominees for all the player-voted categories have been announced for the 2020 ATP Awards.

These include Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

Diego Schwartzman, who reached his first Masters final in Rome and his first Major semi at Roland Garros, to qualify for his first ATP Finals in London, receives two nominations, for Sportsmanship and Most Improved, while his coach, Juan Ignacio Chela has been nominated by his peers for Coach of the Year.

Schwartzman faces three-time winner Rafael Nadal, John Millman, and US Open champion, Dominic Thiem in the Sportsmanship category, and Ugo Humbert, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner in the Most Improved category.

In the Comeback category, dedicated to a player who has overcome serious injury to re-establish himself as one of the top players, Kevin Anderson is joined by Andrey Kuznetsov and two Canadians, Vasek Pospisil and Milos Raonic.

Anderson, who underwent knee surgeries in September 2019 and February 2020, was ranked No5 early in 2019, plummeted to 147 at the start of this year, and has risen back to 81 after beating world No4 Daniil Medvedev to reach the semis in Vienna.

Raonic rose from 37 this February, following hip, back and knee problems last season, to end the year at 14. His compatriot, Pospisil, was outside the top 200 just 18 months ago, but following back surgery, reached two finals this year and the fourth round of the US Open to reach 61.

Voting by the public for the ATP Fans Favourite Awards, single and doubles, is open now until 12 December on the ATP website. The winners, as well as the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award, will be revealed along with the other results later this month.

ATP Year-end No1

Singles: Novak Djokovic

Doubles: Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares

Comeback Player of the Year

Kevin Anderson

Andrey Kuznetsov

Vasek Pospisil

Milos Raonic

Most Improved Player of the Year

Ugo Humbert

Andrey Rublev

Diego Schwartzman

Jannik Sinner

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

[The player who, throughout the year conducted himself at the highest level of professionalism and integrity, who competed with his fellow players with the utmost spirit of fairness and who promoted the game through his off-court activities]

Rafael Nadal

John Millman

Diego Schwartzman

Dominic Thiem

Newcomer of the Year

[NextGen player who broke into the top 100 or top 150 for the first time in 2020 and made the biggest impact on the ATP Tour]

Carlos Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda

Lorenzo Musetti

Jurij Rodionov

Emil Ruusuvuori

Thiago Seyboth Wild

Coach of the Year

[Nominated and voted on by fellow ATP coach members]

Gilles Cervara (Daniil Medvedev)

Juan Ignacio Chela (Diego Schwartzman)

Nicolas Massu (Dominic Thiem)

Riccardo Piatti (Jannik Sinner)

Fernando Vicente (Andrey Rublev)

Fans Favourite—voted by public

To be decided

Ron Bookman Media Excellence Award

Kevin Mitchell