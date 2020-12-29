Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

The Reds head into the game on the back of their disappointing 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the top flight on Sunday.

Sadio Mane’s goal was cancelled out by Semi Ajayi’s late equaliser for the Baggies at Anfield as the Reds had to settle for a point against Sam Allardyce’s men.

Liverpool FC will be eager to return to winning ways and get their Premier League title bid back on track when they take on Newcastle United away from home on Wednesday night in the top flight.

Newcastle United head into the game looking to respond after their 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Jurgen Klopp’s men return to winning ways by claiming a 2-0 away win at St James’ Park in midweek.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Newcastle have not had a great week but that won’t change their game plan against Liverpool, which will be to make it as difficult as possible for them – like West Brom did, really.

“Liverpool got through the Baggies defence once early on and are usually relentless until the game is done and dusted, but they did not do enough in the second half to make the points safe.

“I can’t see that happening again at St James’ Park.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to retain their Premier League title this season after they finished top of the table and won the trophy with seven games to spare last term.

