Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will edge to a narrow 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions squandered the chance to move further clear at the top of the table on Sunday night following a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Anfield.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 12th minute but Liverpool FC failed to build upon the Senegal international’s early breakthrough despite dominating possession.

West Brom punished the home side when Semi Ajayi netted an equaliser with eight minutes left to play at Anfield following some sloppy defending by the home side.

Liverpool FC are still sitting three points ahead of their closest rivals Everton in the Premier League table but Manchester United can move to within two points for Jurgen Klopp’s side if they win their game in hand.

Newcastle have lost two of their last three Premier League games to leave Steve Bruce’s side in 13th place and seven points above the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to edge to a narrow 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

“Newcastle are enduring a poor run of form,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They exited the EFL Cup to Championship side Brentford in midweek and now have the huge task of welcoming Liverpool to St James’ Park.

“The visitors have hit form just at the right time of year, and with Jurgen Klopp’s side clearly loving their football, I can see them picking up another vital three points on the road.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten since a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa at Villa Park at the start of October.

The Reds lost Joel Matip to injury in their 1-1 draw with West Brom to leave the defending champions without a recognised centre-half.

Liverpool FC will travel to Southampton next Monday.

