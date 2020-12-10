Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence after Arsenal’s defeat by Tottenham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to issue a rallying cry for his Arsenal team-mates after their disappointing loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss to Jose Mourinho’s men away from home as they went down following first-half goals from Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane.

Arsenal improved in the second half but were unable to find a way past the solid Tottenham defence as they suffered their sixth defeat of the season in the Premier League.

The result left Mikel Arteta’s men in 15th place in the Premier League table and with just 13 points from their opening 11 games in the top flight this term.

Aubameyang’s poor form this season will be a concern for Arteta, with the Gabon international only having scored two goals and made one assist in 11 Premier League games this term.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to improve his form in the coming weeks as he bids to help the north London side to climb the Premier League table.

And Aubameyang used his personal Instagram account to send a rallying cry after Sunday’s loss.

Posting a picture of himself in training, Aubameyang wrote on the social network on Tuesday: “Don’t hide, Everyday question yourself, work, Never give up!! this is how we do!!☝🏽👀.”

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Burnley at The Emirates on Sunday.

