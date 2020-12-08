‘It’s going to be tough’: Juan Mata predicts RB Leipzig v Man United

Juan Mata has warned his Manchester United team-mates that there is no room for complacency when they travel to face RB Leipzig in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils head into their trip to Germany looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League after the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to PSG at Old Trafford last week.

Manchester United must avoid defeat against the Bundesliga side to secure their place in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side warmed up for the game by coming from behind to claim a 3-1 victory away to West Ham United at the weekend to make it four wins on the bounce in the Premier League.

Mata came off the bench to help inspire Manchester United to three points, teeing up Marcus Rashford for the away side’s third goal at the London Stadium.

Mata has now talked up the importance of Manchester United producing a good performance when they travel to Germany in midweek.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website, Mata said: “It is a final for us in the Champions League [against RB Leipzig].

“We know we can draw and qualify, but we want to win and try to finish top of the group.

“It is going to be tough, they play good football and they play a different system and they need to win. Hopefully it is going to be good for football fans and hopefully even better for Manchester United fans.”

Manchester United are aiming to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the table as they look to break back into the top four, and they have a game in hand over most of their rivals.

Mata continued: “It has been a strange season. Very unpredictable.

“Many big teams are losing points and there is not one clear leader.

“So we know we need to be consistent and now we are getting three points after three points and hopefully we can keep going up because that [top four] is where we want to be at the end of the year and of course at the end of the season.”

