Michael Owen states his prediction for RB Leipzig v Man United

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Tuesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 8 December 2020, 08:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage fixture on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were in control of Group F when Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in Paris and a 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in their opening two Champions League fixtures.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey before a 3-1 loss to PSG at Old Trafford in their last Champions League outings.

Manchester United are sitting at the top of the group but level on points with PSG and RB Leipzig ahead of their trip to Red Bull Arena.

Solskjaer’s side have won their last four Premier League games to build momentum ahead of their clash against RB Leipzig as the Red Devils look to reach the Champions League knockout stage for the 19th time.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

“Manchester United will be without [Edinson] Cavani and [Anthony] Martial for their trip to Leipzig,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Germans were involved in an enthralling 3-3 draw at home to Bayern Munich at the weekend, so United know this will be a big test.

“The home side need to win here to secure qualification, however, it’s on the road where United have shone this campaign.

“Leipzig quite simply need to win. I reckon if they attack United, they could leave themselves exposed at the back and pay the ultimate price against a side that seem to be at their best when playing on the counter-attack.”

Rashford is the joint-leading goal-scorer in the Champions League this season with six goals in five games in the group stage.

Only Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland have netted as many goals as Rashford in the Champions League this term.

Manchester United have won their Champions League group 13 time in 23 seasons in the competition but the Red Devils haven’t topped their group since David Moyes was in charge.

Solskjaer’s men will host bitter rivals Manchester City in the derby clash on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Hakim Ziyech
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Hakim Ziyech
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher raves about 22-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Wolves
Michael Owen
'Sensational': Michael Owen praises Man United star Mason Greenwood
Mason Mount
Mason Mount praises his 'unbelievable' Chelsea FC team-mate Olivier Giroud
Michael Owen
'He doesn't set your pulse racing': Michael Owen gives verdict on Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud
Related Articles

Home »
Hakim Ziyech
Frank Lampard gives latest Chelsea FC injury update on Hakim Ziyech
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher raves about 22-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Wolves
Michael Owen
'Sensational': Michael Owen praises Man United star Mason Greenwood
Mason Mount
Mason Mount praises his 'unbelievable' Chelsea FC team-mate Olivier Giroud
Michael Owen
'He doesn't set your pulse racing': Michael Owen gives verdict on Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network