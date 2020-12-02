Michael Owen states his prediction for Sevilla v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard’s side have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage after the Blues were 2-1 winners against Ligue 1 side Rennes in France last time out.

Chelsea FC are sitting at the top of Group E but the west London side are level on points with Wednesday night’s opponents Sevilla.

The Blues will be eager to beat Sevilla to ensure they secure top spot in their Champions League group and avoid a potential clash against a European giant in the round of 16.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Sevilla at Stamford Bridge earlier this season before the Blues beat Krasnodar and sealed back-to-back victories over Rennes.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a draw with Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Wednesday night.

“With both these sides home and dry in terms of qualification to the next phase, this is basically shoot-out for top spot,” Owen is quoted as saying by BetVictor.

“It was 0-0 when the sides met at Stamford Bridge on matchday 1, but since then both have been amongst the goals. Interestingly, there have been over 2.5 goals in 7 of Chelsea’s last 8 UEFA Champions League matches.

“I think this will be tight. I can’t help but cast my mind back to their fixture on matchday 1 when there was absolutely nothing between the sides. So, I’ll be siding with the draw again.”

Chelsea FC’s goalless draw with Sevilla in October was their first-ever meeting in the Champions League or the Europa League.

The Blues have scored seven goals in resounding victories over Krasnodar and Rennes on the road in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea FC have now reached the round of 16 on 15 occasions but the west London outfit have failed to get past the first knockout round in the last four appearances in the competition.

The Blues will host promoted side Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

