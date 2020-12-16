Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Sheffield United v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after they played our a dour goalless draw with rivals Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Manchester United have taken 20 points from their opening 11 games in the Premier League this season to leave them in the hunt for honours.

The Red Devils had been in good form prior to their draw with Manchester City, with Manchester United having four of their last five outings in the top flight.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are rock bottom of the Premier League table, after having taken just one point from their first 12 games in the top flight this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester United claim all three points when they travel to Bramall Lane this week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “The worrying thing for Sheffield United now is that they are not just struggling to score goals, they don’t look like stopping them either.

“I always feared Chris Wilder’s side would be a bit short in attack but if you had told me before the campaign started that they would be this poor defensively too, I wouldn’t have believed you. A big reason they did so well last season was that they were hard to break down.

“Things look pretty bleak for the Blades and it is hard to see a repeat of what happened in this fixture last season, when they pinched a late point against Manchester United after leading 2-0 at one stage.

“That was a real thriller, but this time around it should be a lot more routine for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“There is something missing from Manchester United at the moment, but they still have enough quality in their side to win this game comfortably.”

Manchester United will take on Leeds United at Old Trafford in their final Premier League game before Christmas on Sunday.

