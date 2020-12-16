Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

Manchester United will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways against a Sheffield United side that are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a goalless draw with Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Saturday to miss out on the chance to make up ground on the pacesetters.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games since Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford back in November.

Manchester United have won all five of their Premier League games on the road so far this season following victories over West Ham, Southampton, Everton, Newcastle United and Brighton.

Sheffield United have lost all six of their home fixtures in the Premier League this season to leave Chris Wilder’s side with the worst home record in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

“Plenty of people never gave Manchester United a chance in their match against City at the weekend,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It wasn’t a classic, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will most likely have taken a draw before kick-off.

“Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Sheffield United. They simply can’t buy a win at the moment.

“Being at home, I naturally see the Blades playing on the front foot here. If that materialises, it could play into United’s hands.

“I’ll be going for an away win and Manchester United to make it 10 wins on the bounce on the road.”

Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League games against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in this fixture last season.

Manchester United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

