Paul Merson predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Paul Merson has admitted that he cannot see Arsenal beating Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby showdown.

The Gunners head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves last weekend.

Arsenal did manage to bounce back in midweek when they sealed a 4-1 victory over Rapid Vienna on Thursday night in the Europa League, but the north London side have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have been in fine form in recent weeks, and they started the weekend leading the way at the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs have won four of their last five games in the top flight and head into Sunday’s derby having played out a goalless draw away to Chelsea FC last weekend.

Former Arsenal star Merson says he cannot envisage the Gunners claiming the three points against Spurs in Sunday’s clash.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Mikel Arteta is struggling because his go-to players haven’t turned up this season and that is a big, big problem.

“I don’t see how my old club can beat Tottenham this weekend. They are too predictable and getting nothing from their stars.

“Willian has not got going at all, and is having a real nightmare. And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been atrocious.

“What does he bring to the party? Absolutely nothing at the moment. You need big performances from your big players when things aren’t going well. Arsenal aren’t getting that. That’s a dangerous thing.

“Has Aubameyang relaxed too much after signing his contract? Only he can answer that. But he’s not earning his money.”

Arsenal are aiming to break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth under Mikel Arteta last term.

