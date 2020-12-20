Dimitar Berbatov predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after they suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss at the hands of Liverpool FC in midweek.

The Lilywhites looked to be set to earn a point at Anfield after Son Heung-min cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener, but Roberto Firmino headed home a winner for Jurgen Klopp’s men in stoppage time.

Jose Mourinho’s side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their loss at Anfield when they host Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Leicester head into the game also looking to return to winning ways after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Everton last week.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is backing Spurs to claim all three points when they host the Foxes in north London on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Leicester have had lots of ups and downs so far, you expect them to win a game and then they lose, and when you expect them to lose a game they win.

“I’m backing Spurs in this one because they need the win, it’s a really important game for them, especially after the Liverpool heartbreak.”

Tottenham started this weekend’s round of games in second place in the table and three points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

They will take on Stoke City in their League Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip