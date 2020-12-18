Mourinho reveals what he said to Klopp after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he told Jurgen Klopp “the best team lost” after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Spurs travelled to the defending Premier League champions sitting at the top of the table ahead of Liverpool FC on goal difference following an 11-game unbeaten run.

However, Liverpool FC ended Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the Premier League on Wednesday night thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory over Spurs in the mid-week clash.

Mohamed Salah’s strike was deflected past Hugo Lloris to break the deadlock for the title holders in the 26th minute to cap a dominant first-half performance.

Son Heung-min equalised against the run of play in the 33rd minute when the South Korea international managed to hit the home side on the counter attack.

Tottenham had chances to score a second but Steven Bergwijn fluffed a chance before the Netherlands international hit the woodwork and Harry Kane miscued a free header to miss out on an opportunity to score a winner for the north London side.

Spurs were punished for failing to take their chances in the second half when Roberto Firmino scored an added-time winner with a clinical header from the corner.

Klopp and Mourinho were caught on camera having an exchange following the final whistle.

Speaking to Amazon Prime in his post-match interview, Mourinho revealed what he said to Klopp after the 2-1 win.

“I told him [Klopp] the best team lost and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” said Mourinho.

“By the way, if I behaved the way on the touchline like he does, I have no chance to stay there – and I’m out after a minute.”

Mourinho told BBC Sport in a separate interview: “Everything is fine between us.

“The referees let him behave the way he does. It’s not my problem. I feel sad for it because I can not do it but it’s just the way it is.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs will welcome Leicester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

