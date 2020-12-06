Gary Neville raves about ‘world-class’ Tottenham star in 2-0 win over Arsenal

Gary Neville claimed that Son Heung-min would get into any team in the world after the Tottenham Hotspur striker scored the opener in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday evening.

The South Korea international broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Son collected Harry Kane’s pass before the Tottenham forward steered a finish past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Son went on to assist Kane for his goal on the stroke of half-time to put Jose Mourinho’s side in charge of the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The South Korean forward has netted 11 times and has made three assists in 11 appearances in the Premier League this season to propel Tottenham to the top of the table.

Son has scored against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in the current campaign to highlight that the 28-year-old excels even on the big occasion.

Sky Sports pundit Neville believes that Son deserves to be considered a world-class player after the Tottenham number seven’s goal against Arsenal on Sunday.

“A brilliant goal,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He is world-class. There are some players who would go into any team in the world. He is one of them.”

Son has netted five times in his last 10 games in all competitions.

The South Korean forward has netted 62 times in 172 games in the Premier League since his move to Spurs in a £22m deal from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Tottenham will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Sunday.

