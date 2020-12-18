Peter Crouch rates Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances after loss to Liverpool FC

Peter Crouch has his say on Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Liverpool FC on Wednesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 18 December 2020, 05:45 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Peter Crouch is convinced that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season despite their loss to Liverpool FC on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC took the lead through Mohamed Salah’s 26th-minute opener, but Spurs levelled in the 33rd minute thanks to Son Heung-Min’s equaliser.

The game appeared to be heading towards a draw, but Roberto Firmino powered home a bullet header in the 90th minute to claim all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s men and lift them to the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs’ loss left them three points behind Liverpool FC in the Premier League table heading into the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and Spurs star Crouch feels that Spurs have come a long way under Jose Mourinho and feels that they will remain as one of the main contenders for the title this season.

Speaking during Amazon Prime‘s coverage of Wednesday’s game, Crouch said: “It has shown how far Spurs have come, though.

“They’ve come a long, long way from where they were.

“They’re not going away. He (Mourinho) didn’t want to say it in the interview there, but I believe they are in the title race.

“It’s been a long wait for Spurs to win something, I’m not saying they’re going to win the league, but they’ll win something soon.”

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites will take on Stoke City in their League Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday night in their final game before Christmas.

