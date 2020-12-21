Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham Hotspur to re-sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish news outlet El Chiringuito de Jugones, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Spurs manager has spoken to Modric about a return to the north London side.

The same article states that Mourinho has made contact with the former Spurs midfielder about a return to the north London side when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

According to the same story, the Tottenham manager would like to re-sign Modric when the Croatia international’s current deal expires at the end of June.

The report goes on to add that Modric will be able to talk to other clubs on 1 January but the Croatian playmaker is thought to be keen to end his career at Real Madrid.

The Spanish media outlet write that the Croatian playmaker would prefer to stay in Spain following his decorated career at los Blancos since his move in 2012.

Modric has scored 24 goals in 362 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons following his £30m move to Real Madrid from Tottenham in the 2012 summer transfer window.

The Croatian star has won two La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups and three Club World Cups during his stint at Real Madrid.

