Jose Mourinho is keeping a close eye on Sergio Ramos’ contract stand-off with Real Madrid ahead of a potential swoop to add the Spain legend to his Tottenham Hotspur defence, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Spurs manager is hoping to reunite with Ramos at the north London club after the pair worked together at Real Madrid.

The same article states that Tottenham represents a potential option for the 34-year-old ahead of his current contract expiring at the end of the season at Real Madrid.

According to the same story, Ramos is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs such as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as well as other English and Italian clubs.

The report claims that Mourinho would love to add the “experienced winner” to his Spurs defence, emulating how Thiago Silva was brought in to bolster Chelsea FC’s back four in the summer.

The London Evening Standard confirm that Ramos will be able to talk to potential suitors in the January transfer window about a move in the summer when he becomes a free agent.

Ramos has scored 100 goals in 665 games in all competitions over the 15 seasons at Real Madrid following a move to los Blancos from Sevilla in the 2005 summer transfer window.

The Spanish legend has won five La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey twice as well as numerous Uefa Super Cup and Fifa World Club Cup titles.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip