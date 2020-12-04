David Seaman predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

David Seaman is tipping Arsenal to snatch a 2-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur in their crunch north London derby clash on Sunday.

Arsenal head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss at home to Wolves last weekend.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this season and they have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

Spurs, on the other hand, have been in fine form under Jose Mourinho and currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, level on points with second-placed Liverpool FC.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman believes that the Gunners have what it takes to beat Spurs at their home ground this weekend, despite admitting that it will be a difficult test for his old club.

Speaking to the Target Men Podcast, Seaman said: “The game with Spurs is going to be tough.

“I can’t see us keeping a clean sheet, but I do think we can nick a 2-1 win.

“They’re a good unit and they’ve got a great mix of players, especially with their strike force in [Harry] Kane and Son [Heung-min] and now with [Gareth] Bale there as well, it’s going to be a tough ask for an Arsenal team going there with no confidence.

“But with Arsenal, you don’t know what you’re going to get and all I can think of is going to Man United and beating them 1-0 again.”

Arsenal are looking to break back into the top four this season after they ended up in eighth place in the table last term.

The Gunners have not won the title since their unbeaten triumph in 2004.

