Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a comfortable win against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs played out a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s fixtures.

Jose Mourinho’s side are unbeaten in nine Premier League games since a 1-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton side on the opening day of the 2020-21 campaign in north London.

Spurs can win five successive home games in all competitions for the first time in two years if Mourinho’s men are able to beat an out-of-form Arsenal outfit.

The Gunners have only collected 13 points from their opening 10 games in the top flight, which is their lowest total since the 1981-82 season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost five of their last eight games to heap pressure on the Spanish head coach.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m backing my old club, not only because another three points is what I want to see, but because Spurs are playing great football and getting results,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They can march on and continue their great year with a win in the North London derby.”

Tottenham are looking to win back-to-back north London derbies for the first time since 1982.

Arsenal haven’t managed to beat a resurgent Tottenham on the white half of north London since 2014.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a competitive fixture to Arsenal in a home game during his spells in charge of Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Tottenham.

