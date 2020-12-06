Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will be “too strong” for Arsenal when Spurs host their bitter rivals in Sunday’s derby clash.

Tottenham started the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, and the Lilywhites have been in superb form in recent weeks, after having won four of their last five outings in the top flight.

Jose Mourinho’s side are aiming to get back to winning ways in the top flight after they played out a goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season under Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them in the bottom half of the table.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp believes that it’s clear just how far Tottenham have moved ahead of Arsenal in recent seasons and he is expecting the Lilywhites to claim all three points at their home ground on Sunday.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “Tottenham have got a good squad.

“They’ve got strength in depth, they’ve got two internationals for every position, it’s a very different looking Tottenham squad and it’s very strong.

|I think they’ve got a real chance [of winning the title]. The two squads now, there’s no comparison, for me. I think Tottenham have gone way in front of Arsenal as a team.

“I think Arsenal are where I expected them to be, I think they’ll finish up in the top seven or eight, but just about.

“Arteta has got a long job on his hands, I like him but it’s not an easy one, and I think their team is well short.

“I’ve watched them over the last few weeks and I wouldn’t compare them with Tottenham, I think Tottenham will be too strong for Arsenal.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2004.

